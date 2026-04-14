Bukayo Saka Injury: Uncertain with Achilles

Saka is doubtful for Wednesday's match against Sporting due to an Achilles injury that has affected him in the past few games, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Maybe [Saka or Timber] one of them, let's see. It was something that he was carrying for a while. It was something that [Saka] was carrying for a while. It was an Achilles issue. No [there has not been any setback]. It is his progression, but hopefully it's going to be a matter of days and not weeks. But he has to see when he's loading more, how he responds to that kind of progression."

Saka looks to be a major doubt for the return leg of their quarterfinal against Sporting, as the attacker is still dealing with his injury. With the club leading the tie and still having league and UCL title prospects, it is clear they do not want to risk him too early, especially when he is expected to be a star for England at the World Cup this summer. Most signs lean to him missing another match, potentially earning a bench spot, but unlikely to see anytime unless the club is in dire need of him. More importantly, they will need him fit for their massive tilt with City over the weekend, as this is a match that could decide the Premier League Title.