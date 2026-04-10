Bukayo Saka Injury: Unlikely for Saturday
Saka (undisclosed) is doubtful for Saturday's match against Bournemouth, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "There have been changes since yesterday, yes."
Saka was not in training Thursday and appears likely to continue his absence, as the attacker is doubtful for Saturday. He has already missed two games, so this is a rough loss for the club, needing to do without their top playmaker in the attack. If he does somehow find the team sheet, the club is likely to be cautious, not wanting to risk further injury to end the season as they try to close in on their league title.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates9 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW32 Wildcard Draft: Bakar’s Initial Team and Strategy16 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List17 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3032 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 437 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More