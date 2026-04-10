Bukayo Saka Injury: Unlikely for Saturday

Saka (undisclosed) is doubtful for Saturday's match against Bournemouth, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "There have been changes since yesterday, yes."

Saka was not in training Thursday and appears likely to continue his absence, as the attacker is doubtful for Saturday. He has already missed two games, so this is a rough loss for the club, needing to do without their top playmaker in the attack. If he does somehow find the team sheet, the club is likely to be cautious, not wanting to risk further injury to end the season as they try to close in on their league title.