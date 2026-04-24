Bukayo Saka headshot

Bukayo Saka Injury: Will return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 8:10am

Saka (Achilles) will be an option for Saturday's game against Newcastle United, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Bukayo [Saka] probably is going to be in the squad, so good news. We have given him some time because there was a moment that he was struggling to sustain the performances because he wasn't comfortable at all, and we've done that so he had the right treatment, the right space. He had some time as well for himself, and now it's the most important part of the season, and he's back with us."

Saka is set to return after missing each of Arsenal's last five matches across all competitions due to an Achilles problem, and the star winger could return to the XI right away in a must-win match for the Gunners. Saka hasn't scored a goal since March 4 in a 1-0 win at Brighton, and while he remains one of the most talented wingers in the Premier League, his production hasn't matched that status. He has six goals and three assists across 27 EPL appearances (22 starts) this term.

Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
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