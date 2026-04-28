Bukayo Saka News: Appears off bench in PL game

Saka took one shot (zero on target) and created a scoring chance in nine minutes as a substitute during Saturday's 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Saka has bounced back from an Achilles issue that forced him to miss over a month of action, and he's now fit for extended outings in the decisive weeks of the season. The star attacker replaced Noni Madueke on the right wing in the weekend's match and could return to the starting lineup in the midweek UCL trip to Atletico Madrid. While he might not be in top shape, Saka is one of his side's top threats after scoring eight goals and five assists over 38 appearances across all competitions in 2025/26.