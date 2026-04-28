Bukayo Saka headshot

Bukayo Saka News: Appears off bench in PL game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Saka took one shot (zero on target) and created a scoring chance in nine minutes as a substitute during Saturday's 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Saka has bounced back from an Achilles issue that forced him to miss over a month of action, and he's now fit for extended outings in the decisive weeks of the season. The star attacker replaced Noni Madueke on the right wing in the weekend's match and could return to the starting lineup in the midweek UCL trip to Atletico Madrid. While he might not be in top shape, Saka is one of his side's top threats after scoring eight goals and five assists over 38 appearances across all competitions in 2025/26.

Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)
SOC
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)
Author Image
Luke Atzert
10 days ago
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
SOC
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago
FPL GW32 Wildcard Draft: Bakar’s Initial Team and Strategy
SOC
FPL GW32 Wildcard Draft: Bakar’s Initial Team and Strategy
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
34 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
35 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
50 days ago