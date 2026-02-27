Bukayo Saka headshot

Bukayo Saka News: Appears to be fit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Saka (ankle) appears to be an option again after the club claimed no new injuries from last week's North London Derby.

Saka looks to be fit once again after a knock made him leave the field late in the North London Derby, with no new injuries reported after the match. The attacker will likely return to a starting role immediately, starting in 19 of his 24 appearances while recording five goals and three assists.

Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW26
SOC
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW26
Author Image
Luke Atzert
16 days ago