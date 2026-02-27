Bukayo Saka News: Appears to be fit
Saka (ankle) appears to be an option again after the club claimed no new injuries from last week's North London Derby.
Saka looks to be fit once again after a knock made him leave the field late in the North London Derby, with no new injuries reported after the match. The attacker will likely return to a starting role immediately, starting in 19 of his 24 appearances while recording five goals and three assists.
