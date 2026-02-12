Bukayo Saka headshot

Bukayo Saka News: Available off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 10:57am

Saka (strain) is on the bench for Thursday's game against Brentford.

Saka has been deemed healthy enough to make the bench, although it remains to be seen if he'll see time. Nonetheless, his return is a welcome boost for the Gunners for their upcoming challenges.

Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
