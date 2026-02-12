Bukayo Saka News: Available off bench
Saka (strain) is on the bench for Thursday's game against Brentford.
Saka has been deemed healthy enough to make the bench, although it remains to be seen if he'll see time. Nonetheless, his return is a welcome boost for the Gunners for their upcoming challenges.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More
-
Game Previews
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW26Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Free Hit Team for Gameweek 257 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 25: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures8 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 3113 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 2413 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More