Bukayo Saka News: Building fitness before Madrid

Saka has been building his fitness with gradually increased playing time in the last two games after returning from a long-term hamstring injury. He's in a much better place and could potentially make the start against Real Madrid on Tuesday or play at least one half, according to coach Mikel Arteta in a press conference. "He's in a much better place. Obviously, we have built that up, he played 30 minutes [against Fulham]. Today he's played 49, a little bit less, because we saw the end of the game, and after that he will be in a much better place."

Saka played one half on Saturday against Everton after featuring for 24 minutes in his return from a long-term hamstring injury in their last contest. He is still building fitness, but he is in a much better position now that could allow him to start against Real Madrid on Tuesday. If he isn't deemed fit enough to start, Ethan Nwaneri will likely start on the right wing in his place.