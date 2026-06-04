Bukayo Saka News: Creative threat on right wing

Saka has been named in England's World Cup squad and is expected to be one of the most dangerous and consistent attacking outlets for England throughout the competition.

Saka ended the season having been an important contributor to Arsenal's Premier League title-winning campaign, recording seven goals and seven assists across 31 appearances in 2,226 minutes in a season that, while not reaching his highest individual levels, still demonstrated his consistent quality as one of the Premier League's most complete wide forwards. The winger brings creative flair, directness and a relentless work rate that makes him a constant threat on England's right side, and his ability to cut inside onto his left foot or drive to the byline makes him one of the most difficult wide players in the world to defend against. Saka heads into the World Cup as one of England's most important attacking players and a player who should now be ready to deliver on the biggest stages.