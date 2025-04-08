Bukayo Saka News: Crosses nine times

Saka whipped in nine crosses and four corner nicks in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Real Madrid Tuesday in Champions League play.

Saka was subbed off once Arsenal had built a lead but he was productive as he continues to build fitness. The winger should be able to turn his service into an assist against Brentford if he does suit up for that contest. The Bees have served up 47 goals to opponents in 31 EPL matches.