Bukayo Saka News: Expected to be fine

Saka limped off Wednesday against Wolves, but there was no mention of injury by either himself or manager Mikel Arteta after the match. He scored one goal from one shot to go with one chance created in 73 minutes.

It appears to have been nothing major for Saka, which isn't too surprising. He's only a week returned from his last muscular injury and going 90 minutes wasn't a likelihood after he started and went 45 in the FA Cup a few days prior. With Martin Odegaard still a doubt, Saka could again start centrally in Sunday's North London derby.