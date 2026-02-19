Bukayo Saka headshot

Bukayo Saka News: Expected to be fine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Saka limped off Wednesday against Wolves, but there was no mention of injury by either himself or manager Mikel Arteta after the match. He scored one goal from one shot to go with one chance created in 73 minutes.

It appears to have been nothing major for Saka, which isn't too surprising. He's only a week returned from his last muscular injury and going 90 minutes wasn't a likelihood after he started and went 45 in the FA Cup a few days prior. With Martin Odegaard still a doubt, Saka could again start centrally in Sunday's North London derby.

Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW26
SOC
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW26
Author Image
Luke Atzert
8 days ago
Best Free Hit Team for Gameweek 25
SOC
Best Free Hit Team for Gameweek 25
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
14 days ago
FPL Gameweek 25: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 25: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
15 days ago