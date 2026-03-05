Bukayo Saka headshot

Bukayo Saka News: Finds another goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Saka scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Brighton.

Saka now has two goals in his last four EPL games after struggling for much of the middle of the campaign in that department. He's likely going to be on the bench for the FA Cup game, which means his next action probably comes in UCL play against Bayer Leverkusen. Leverkusen did give up 14 goals in eight UCL group phase games.

Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
More Stats & News
