Bukayo Saka News: Gets assist

Saka assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Monday's 1-0 win over Burnley.

Saka was prevalent in the offensive third and eventually made the key pass to get an assist on Arsenal's only goal. He's slowed down substantially in recent weeks but should be in the starting lineup against Crystal Palace as the Gunners go for a league title. It's a good matchup for Saka to continue being productive, as Palace have allowed 49 goals on the season.