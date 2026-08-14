Bukayo Saka News: In contention for Community Shield
Saka is in contention to play in Sunday's Community Shield if he responds to training as expected, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "They will be available; they trained with us today, they will train tomorrow, and if they are in the condition that we expect them to be, they will be involved"
Saka's potential return follows a productive World Cup with England, in which he scored three goals and added three assists across seven appearances. Injury spells had limited him to 31 Premier League appearances last season, though he still managed seven goals and five assists as Arsenal won the title, and his finishing and creativity make him a central figure in the attack when fully fit. Saka is expected to continue increasing his workload as preseason wraps up.
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