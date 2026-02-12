Bukayo Saka News: Logs 20 minutes against Brentford

Saka played 20 minutes as a substitute during Thursday's 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Saka made his return to the field following a two-week absence due to a muscle strain. He replaced Noni Madueke on the right wing for the final minutes but didn't find a clear opportunity to produce. Looking to reach a better shape ahead of upcoming fixtures, Saka should move into a starting spot soon, providing a huge boost to Arsenal's attack. Over the current EPL campaign, he has tallied four goals and three assists across 22 appearances (17 starts).