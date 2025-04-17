Fantasy Soccer
Bukayo Saka News: Nets one in 2-1 victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Saka scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-1 victory versus Real Madrid.

Saka scored his fifth goal in seven UCL appearances this season. He also set highs within that span with his four shots and three shots on target. On the other hand, this was the first time in six Champions League appearances that he did not account for a chance created.

