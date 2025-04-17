Bukayo Saka News: Nets one in 2-1 victory
Saka scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-1 victory versus Real Madrid.
Saka scored his fifth goal in seven UCL appearances this season. He also set highs within that span with his four shots and three shots on target. On the other hand, this was the first time in six Champions League appearances that he did not account for a chance created.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now