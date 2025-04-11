Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bukayo Saka headshot

Bukayo Saka News: No real injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Saka (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's clash with Brentford, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "With Dec and Bukayo, they're both fit. So it was just a matter of two kicks and they recovered well, so they are available for tomorrow."

Saka is fully fit and available for Saturday's clash despite suffering a minor knock against Real Madrid. There was some concern it could be a more serious issue, but in the end it was just a heavy tackle and a knock.

Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now