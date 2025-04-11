Bukayo Saka News: No real injury

Saka (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's clash with Brentford, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "With Dec and Bukayo, they're both fit. So it was just a matter of two kicks and they recovered well, so they are available for tomorrow."

