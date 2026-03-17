Bukayo Saka headshot

Bukayo Saka News: Offensive engine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Saka generated five shots (four on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Tuesday's 2-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen.

Even though Saka didn't score or assist in this game, he was the clear focal point of Arsenal's offensive attack and racked up a massive stat line. If he keeps this up in Sunday's EFL Cup final against a Manchester City team which has run into some inconsistent play of late, he's likely to log a goal or assist if not both.

Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
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