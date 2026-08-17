Bukayo Saka headshot

Bukayo Saka News: Returns off bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Saka came on as a substitute in Sunday's Community Shield victory over Manchester City.

This marks Saka's return to match action following his recent return to training, with the attacker joining the team after a post-World Cup vacation period. His involvement off the bench suggests Arsenal are easing him back into the competition for starts with Noni Madueke. It shouldn't take long for Saka to regain his priority spot on the right wing and deliver his usual offensive output. Coming off a seven-goal and five-assist EPL season, and adding three goals and three assists for England's national team at the World Cup, the talented dribbler should continue to be relied on to disrupt opposing defenses throughout the 2026/27 campaign.

Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
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