Bukayo Saka News: Returns to bench

Saka (achilles) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Newcastle United.

Saka has been included in the squad after missing each of Arsenal's last five matches across all competitions, with the coaching staff opting for a cautious approach by easing their star winger back via the bench despite the must-win nature of the fixture. His return to the starting lineup is expected to follow imminently once manager Arteta is satisfied the Achilles issue poses no further risk.