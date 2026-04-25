Bukayo Saka News: Returns to bench
Saka (achilles) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Newcastle United.
Saka has been included in the squad after missing each of Arsenal's last five matches across all competitions, with the coaching staff opting for a cautious approach by easing their star winger back via the bench despite the must-win nature of the fixture. His return to the starting lineup is expected to follow imminently once manager Arteta is satisfied the Achilles issue poses no further risk.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More
-
Game Previews
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)7 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates24 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW32 Wildcard Draft: Bakar’s Initial Team and Strategy31 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List32 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3047 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bukayo Saka See More