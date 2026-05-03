Bukayo Saka News: Scores and assists in return
Saka scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and four chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham.
Saka returned to the starting lineup for the first time since mid-March, when he played against Leverkusen in the Champions League. He scored and assisted in his 45-minute appearance, his first time scoring since early March. In the short appearance, he created four chances and took two shots. This season has been a quiet one for Saka, with seven goals and four assists, compared to his 16-goal involvements last season, where he played in fewer games than this year.
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