Bukayo Saka News: Scores heroic goal

Saka scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Atlético Madrid.

Saka scored in the first half Tuesday, a heroic goal that sent Arsenal to the Champions League final. The winger was brilliant throughout, and sent his club to their first Champions League final in 20 years. Saka has had to be efficient with limited volume due to Arsenal's playstyle, but he has the talent to make it work with even a single shot.