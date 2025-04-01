Fantasy Soccer
Bukayo Saka News: Scores off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Saka (hamstring) scored coming off the bench Tuesday in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Fulham.

Saka's strike ended up being the winning goal with Fulham pulling back a goal in stoppage time. Saka didn't have much work to do but his return is huge for Arsenal. He's likely to be on the bench Saturday and might not even play, but is set to return to the starting lineup in Champions League play against Real Madrid next Tuesday.

