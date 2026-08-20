Bukayo Saka News: Set to start against Coventry
Saka is fit and expected to be involved from the start in Friday's season opener against Coventry, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "Yes, they're ready to be involved, yes."
Saka had come off the bench in the Community Shield win over Manchester City as Arsenal eased him back into action following his post-World Cup break, but his readiness now points to a return to the starting lineup right away. That's a significant boost given his production last season, when he finished with seven goals and five assists in the Premier League before adding three goals and three assists for England at the World Cup. Saka is expected to reclaim his usual spot on the right wing as Arsenal open their title defense against Coventry.
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