Bukayo Saka News: Signs five-year deal
Saka has signed a new five-year deal with Arsenal, according to his club.
Saka is linking himself to the Gunners for a few more seasons, appearing to be ready to be a member of Arsenal for a long portion of his career after a five-year deal was signed. The English winger has had a great start to his career with the club, notching 78 goals in close to 300 appearances with the club. With five goals and three assists in 23 appearances (18 starts) this season, he continues to be the lead of their attack, a playmaker that should be near the top of the leagues best players as long he remains with the club.
