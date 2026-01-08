Carter joined the club in February 2025 and served as the starting goalkeeper for LAFC2, starting 19 of 28 regular season matches with four shutouts across 1.710 minutes, while also appearing in two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches, including a 7-1 win over FC Arizona. From 2022 to 2024, he played three seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, finishing his final season with four clean sheets. A charter member of the LAFC Academy in 2016, Carter also spent one season with Las Vegas Lights in 2022. Carter will now integrate the senior squad and will hope to develop alongside World Cup winner Hugo Lloris.