Cabral Carter News: Six saves on LAFC debut

Carter had six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Portland Timbers.

Carter made his LAFC and MLS debut Saturday, entering in the 30th minute after replacing Thomas Hasal following a collision in the box, and wasted no time flashing his shot-stopping ability with an acrobatic three-save sequence in the 42nd minute to keep it 1-0 heading into halftime. He totaled six saves over 60 minutes but was beaten twice and couldn't do much in stoppage time when Kevin Kelsy powered home a header off Brandon Bye's service to seal Portland's 2-1 win. Carter opened the night as LAFC's third-choice keeper, and his poised showing under pressure should give head coach Marc Dos Santos added confidence in his depth whenever Hugo Lloris needs a breather.