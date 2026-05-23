Cade Cowell Injury: Forced off Saturday

Cowell left Saturday's 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City after twisting his left ankle.

Cowell was replaced by Rafael Mosquera in the 19th minute of the match due to the injury. Cowell has been his team's regular right winger this season, and a severe issue would put an end to his run of six league starts, a period in which he has scored one goal and two assists. Luckily for him and the squad, the next MLS game week will come in late July, so he'll have plenty of time to work on his recovery.