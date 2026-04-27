Cade Cowell News: 12 crosses in defeat

Cowell registered four shots (two on goal), 12 crosses (six accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus FC Cincinnati.

Cowell's 12 crosses (six accurate) led the New York Red Bulls attack Saturday but he was unable to pick the lock of the Cincinnati defense in a 2-0 defeat. In addition to setting a new season-high for cross attempts, the forward's four shot attempts and six corners also marked season-highs. In his first MLS campaign since the 2023 season, Cowell has assisted once over his first eight appearances (eight starts).