Cade Cowell headshot

Cade Cowell News: Assists opener on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Cowell assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 4-2 victory against FC Cincinnati.

Cowell assisted Julian Hall for the opener in the 12th minute and also contributed defensively with two tackles. Cowell has now started all five matches since his move from Guadalajara, with this marking his first goal contribution for New York Red Bulls.

Cade Cowell
New York Red Bulls
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