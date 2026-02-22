Cade Cowell headshot

Cade Cowell News: Efficient in the final third

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Cowell registered five shots (three on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Orlando City SC.

Though he did not get a goal. Cowell was one of NYRB's most dangerous players with three of his five shots on target. He also provided three crosses so he was able to stay within the flow of the offense and if he keeps up this volume, he should be able to deliver a goal against New England Revolution. The Revs allowed 51 goals in last year's regular season.

Cade Cowell
New York Red Bulls
