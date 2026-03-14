Cade Cowell News: Out against Toronto
Cowell (personal) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Toronto.
Cowell is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Toronto as he and his wife welcomed the birth of their first child. The forward had started the last three matches, so his absence could be felt, with Mohammed Sofo starting in his place in attack.
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