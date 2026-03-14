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Cade Cowell News: Out against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Cowell (personal) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Toronto.

Cowell is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Toronto as he and his wife welcomed the birth of their first child. The forward had started the last three matches, so his absence could be felt, with Mohammed Sofo starting in his place in attack.

Cade Cowell
New York Red Bulls
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