Cade Cowell News: Pair of assists Wednesday

Cowell assisted twice to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Columbus Crew.

Cowell assisted a pair of goals Wednesday, both of which were scored by Julian Hall in the first half. It marked his fourth consecutive match creating multiple chances and he now has four goal contributions on the season. He was subbed off in the 65th minute for Rafael Mosquera.