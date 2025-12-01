Cowell was a last-minute addition to the starting lineup, featuring as a center-forward due to Armando Gonzalez's (thigh) injury Sunday. The former San Jose Earthquakes man, who had been unused over the previous four games, put his team close to the semifinals with an early opener and the pass that led to Bryan Gonzalez's 35th-minute goal, although they were unable to hold onto the lead. Despite this resurgence, Cowell may leave the club during the transfer window, with a return to MLS among the likeliest possibilities.