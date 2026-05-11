Cade Cowell headshot

Cade Cowell News: Scores in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Cowell scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Chicago Fire.

Cowell scored his first goal of the season Saturday, a strike in the 49th minute assisted by Ronald Donkor. It came on one of his two shots and he also created multiple chances in his third consecutive contest. He was subbed off the pitch in the 73rd minute for Rafael Mosquera.

Cade Cowell
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Cowell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Cowell See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 19, 2024
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 7
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 7
Author Image
JD Bazzo
September 16, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 6
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 6
Author Image
JD Bazzo
September 9, 2020