Cade Cowell News: Scores in Saturday's win

Cowell scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Chicago Fire.

Cowell scored his first goal of the season Saturday, a strike in the 49th minute assisted by Ronald Donkor. It came on one of his two shots and he also created multiple chances in his third consecutive contest. He was subbed off the pitch in the 73rd minute for Rafael Mosquera.