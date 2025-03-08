Cade Cowell News: Sent off Saturday

Cowell received a red card as a substitute in Saturday's clash against America.

Cowell had been on the field for only four minutes when he left the hosts with 10 men for smashing Rodrigo Aguirre's foot. The winger, who has been relegated to a limited role lately, is now suspended for next weekend's visit to Juarez, and could bounce back in league play until the March 29 duel versus Cruz Azul. Both Jonathan Padilla and Hugo Camberos could continue to share time on the left flank while Cowell serves his ban.