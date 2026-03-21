Cade Cowell News: Starting again
Cowell (personal) is back in the starting XI for Saturday's trip to Charlotte.
Cowell missed a match for the birth of his first child, but is now back with the club and back in the starting XI. The midfielder started the first three games of the season before missing a match, but is still looking for his first goal contribution with the Red Bulls.
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