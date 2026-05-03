Cade Cowell News: Tallies seven crosses in loss

Cowell recorded one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus FC Dallas.

Cowell was rather active in dribbling and playmaking duties on the right flank, though his effort didn't lead to a goal against Dallas. He finished without a direct contribution for the fourth successive league match. While he did generate an assist during a recent US Open Cup outing, he'll look to turn his offensive contributions into decisive actions in the final fixtures before the World Cup break. However, his upside is somewhat limited by the fact that he hasn't played more than 75 minutes in a game since March 8.