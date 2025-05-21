Caden Clark Injury: Suffers injury in training

Clark (undisclosed) suffered an injury in training on Monday and is therefore a doubt for Saturday's clash against LAFC, according to Maxime Truman from DansLesCoulisses.

Clark appears to have suffered an injury in training on Monday at the Nutrilait Center. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue but is already a doubt for Saturday's clash with LAFC. If he has to miss the game, a replacement will be needed in the midfield since he has been a regular starter for Montreal, with Victor Loturi likely set for a larger role in that match.