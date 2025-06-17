Caden Clark News: Logs assist in win

Clark delivered an assist, created two chances and made four tackles (three won) during Saturday's 3-1 win over Houston.

Clark looks to be bouncing back from the slow start of campaign and had another big contribution here, this time assisting Prince-Osei Owusu for the opening goal of the game and even providing defensive help when needed. That's now two assists over the last three appearances for the young playmaker, who's still in search of showing his full potential in a more regular basis.