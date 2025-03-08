Caden Clark News: On bench at Vancouver
Clark (lower body) is among the substitutes for Saturday's clash against Vancouver Whitecaps.
Clark was questionable during the week but managed to recover well enough to get limited minutes in Saturday's game. He has recorded two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one chance created while taking three corner kicks across two full matches in the current campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now