Caden Clark

Caden Clark News: On bench at Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Clark (lower body) is among the substitutes for Saturday's clash against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Clark was questionable during the week but managed to recover well enough to get limited minutes in Saturday's game. He has recorded two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one chance created while taking three corner kicks across two full matches in the current campaign.

Caden Clark
CF Montreal

