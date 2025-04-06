Caden Clark News: Three crosses Saturday

Clark had two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.

Clark had another quiet outing Saturday and has now failed to record a goal contribution through the first seven matches of the season. He did not record a shot on target, create a chance or record an accurate cross in the loss. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted one pass, made one clearance and won six duels before he was subbed off in the 86th minute for Bryce Duke.