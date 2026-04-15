Caio Henrique Injury: Back in team training

Henrique (thigh) was spotted running during Wednesday's team training session at La Turbie, keeping his return for Sunday's clash against Auxerre firmly on track, according to Christopher Roux of Nice Matin.

Henrique has missed four consecutive matches with a thigh injury, but his presence in team training is an encouraging sign that his return for Sunday's clash against Auxerre is still realistic. The left defensive flank has been covered by Simon Adingra and Christian Mawissa Elebi during his absence, and Monaco will be hoping to have their regular option back in the fold for the final stretch of the season. The club will assess how he progresses through the rest of the week's sessions before making a final call on his involvement Sunday.