Caio Henrique Injury: Dealing with minor calf discomfort

Henrique is dealing with minor right calf discomfort that forced him to withdraw from Sunday's clash against Lille, but the issue is not considered serious enough to threaten his World Cup participation with Brazil, according to La Diagonale.

Henrique has had a difficult end to the season, having only just returned from a two-month absence with a thigh injury before the new calf complaint emerged. The left-back has been included in Brazil's preliminary 55-man squad ahead of the World Cup despite the setback, and the club is managing his condition carefully to ensure he is fully fit for the tournament. Simon Adingra and Christian Mawissa Elebi have been covering on the left flank during his absence, with Monaco hoping to have Henrique available for the final fixture of the season if his calf responds well to treatment.