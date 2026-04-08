Caio Henrique Injury: Eyeing Auxerre for return

Henrique (thigh) is eyeing a return against Auxerre on April 19, according to Damien Dellebra of La Diagonale.

Henrique was eyeing a return in April but will have to wait another week, as the defender is now going to wait until the Auxerre match. This is his fourth straight game missed, leaving the club without their starting option on the left defensive flank. Simon Adingra or Christian Mawissa Elebi are likely to start in his place against Paris FC.