Caio Henrique Injury: Forced off Friday

Henrique left with a knock during the second half of Friday's visit to Paris Saint-Germain.

Henrique was active on the left flank before being unable to continue in the weekend's clash. The defender will likely need to be assessed in upcoming days, hoping not to join the team's long list of injured players. Unless Kassoum Ouattara (calf) returns soon, Christian Mawissa Elebi could be deployed in Henrique's spot after replacing him against PSG.