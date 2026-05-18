Caio Henrique Injury: Left out of Brazil squad

Henrique (calf) was not called up by Brazil for the World Cup and will now focus on recovering fully ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Henrique ends the campaign with two assists, 36 chances created, 118 crosses, 49 corners and 39 tackles across 31 appearances in all competitions for the Diagonale, having been one of Monaco's most important attacking outlets from left-back before the calf issue disrupted his final weeks of the season. His omission from manager Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad adds further uncertainty to a situation already complicated by his future at the club, with the summer transfer window set to bring clarity on where the defender will be playing his football next season.