Caio Henrique Injury: Misses training, doubtful Sunday

Henrique (thigh) did not train Friday and is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Lille, according to Luke Entwistle of Get French Football News.

Henrique had only just returned from his lengthy thigh injury absence, contributing an assist in Saturday's win over Metz in his first minutes back, making his absence from Friday's session a concern heading into the weekend. The club will monitor his condition before making a final call on his involvement against Lille, with Simon Adingra and Christian Mawissa Elebi on standby to cover on the left flank if Henrique cannot be cleared in time.