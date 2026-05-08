Caio Henrique Injury: Misses training, out Sunday

Henrique (thigh) did not train Friday and is out for Sunday's clash against Lille, according to his club.

Henrique had only just returned from his lengthy thigh injury absence, contributing an assist in Saturday's win over Metz in his first minutes back, making his absence from Friday's session a concern heading into the weekend. The club has already ruled him out against Lille, with Simon Adingra and Christian Mawissa Elebi likely to cover on the left flank while Henrique is waiting to be cleared.