Caio Henrique headshot

Caio Henrique Injury: Misses training, out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 8:44am

Henrique (thigh) did not train Friday and is out for Sunday's clash against Lille, according to his club.

Henrique had only just returned from his lengthy thigh injury absence, contributing an assist in Saturday's win over Metz in his first minutes back, making his absence from Friday's session a concern heading into the weekend. The club has already ruled him out against Lille, with Simon Adingra and Christian Mawissa Elebi likely to cover on the left flank while Henrique is waiting to be cleared.

Caio Henrique
Monaco
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