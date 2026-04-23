Caio Henrique Injury: Not available yet

Henrique (thigh) participated in partial training this week and is expected to be more fully integrated into team training next week, according to coach Sebastien Pocognoli.

Henrique had appeared to be on the verge of a return for Saturday's clash against Toulouse after training fully earlier in the week, but the step back to partial sessions suggests the club is being cautious rather than rushing him back before he is completely right. Simon Adingra and Christian Mawissa Elebi have been covering on the left flank during his absence and will likely continue to do so for at least one more fixture before Henrique is ready to push for a return to the lineup in the coming weeks.