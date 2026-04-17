Caio Henrique Injury: Only does warmup in training

Henrique (thigh) will only participate in the warmup during Friday's training session and will not be available for Sunday's clash against Auxerre as the fixture arrives too soon in his recovery, according to Christopher Roux of Nice Matin.

Henrique has been working his way back from the thigh issue that has kept him out of four consecutive matches, and while his presence in team training earlier in the week was encouraging, the club is not prepared to rush him back before he is fully ready. Simon Adingra and Christian Mawissa Elebi have been covering on the left defensive flank during his absence and will continue to do so against Auxerre, with Henrique targeting a return in the coming fixtures as Monaco push through the final stretch of the season.